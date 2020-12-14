The NCHC has been able to get through the first two weeks of its Pod being held in Omaha, Neb. In Part 1 of this week's podcast, Matt Wellens, Brad Schlossman and Mick Hatten discuss what happened in the second week, some surprises, coaching decisions that have been made and how this Pod may benefit the teams in the NCHC in the long run.



This week's podcast is in two parts because of some Wifi issues. Be sure to check out Part 2 when the trio of reporters discuss the finances of the Pod, coronavirus testing and the schedule for after the Pod..