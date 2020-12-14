BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team was unable to hang anything on the scoreboard Sunday afternoon, falling 3-0 to Michigan Tech at the Sanford Center.

Goaltender Blake Pietila blanked the Beavers (1-2-0) for his first collegiate shutout in a 31-save performance that salvaged a nonconference series split for the Huskies (2-3-1). The loss marks the second time BSU has been shut out this season, along with a 5-0 loss to Minnesota State.

The first period ended with goose eggs. Bemidji State killed a pair of penalties in the frame, but that hampered the team’s ability to create as much flow.

“We killed (the penalties) off, but that kind of slowed us down a bit,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “It broke our momentum. And once they got the first goal, I thought they just played with a lot of desperation.”

The first goal of the game arrived on the first shift of the second period.

Justin Misiak skated into the zone and buried a wrister from the right circle only 14 seconds into the frame.

The Beavers earned their first power play minutes later, but came up empty-handed.

Matching roughing minors were handed to each team later in the period. The Huskies needed only four seconds of 4-on-4 to extend the lead.

Trenton Bliss won the faceoff and immediately headed toward the net where Colin Swoyer played him a pass into the low slot for the goal. Bliss collided with goalie Zach Driscoll on the play. The netminder was slow to get to his feet, but stayed in the game.

Bliss had a hand in each of the Huskies’ goals as they took a 2-0 lead into the third.

“They played with a lot of will, and we had a hard time,” Serratore said. “There was not a lot of ice out there. They did a great job of puck management.”

Seven minutes into the third period, Jake Crespi pounced on a rebound in the slot to extend the lead to 3-0 with his first collegiate goal.

With 3:13 to play, the Beavers pulled Driscoll for an extra attacker following dual penalties to each team, resulting in a 5-on-4 situation for two minutes. BSU created some pressure, but couldn’t deliver a goal.

“It was a tough one tonight, honestly,” said Bemidji State forward Owen Sillinger. “I think we can take a lot of learning lessons from it. I think that once we get some more games under our belt, we’re going to have our legs under us for longer. We’re going to capitalize on our chances, and just learn from each other.”

Piedila entered Saturday’s game in relief of Mark Sinclair after the starter conceded five goals in a 6-3 loss. On Sunday, Piedila earned the start and made the most of the opportunity.

“I thought he played well. I wish we had made it harder on him,” Serratore said of the Tech netminder. “I don’t think we made it as difficult on him as we wanted to, not taking anything away from his game. He’s a good goaltender, no question.”

No Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings points were at stake in this weekend’s nonconference series. That won’t be the case the next time the teams are scheduled to meet Feb. 19-20 in Houghton, Mich.

But first, the Beavers will travel to Mankato to close out the nonconference portion of the schedule Dec. 18-19 at Minnesota State for their final series before the holidays. Friday’s game is set for 7:37 p.m., with Saturday’s scheduled for 5:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech 3, Bemidji State 0

MTU 0 2 1 -- 3

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, MTU, Misiak (Bliss), 0:14; 2, MTU, Bliss (Swoyer), 12:33, 4v4.

Third period -- 3, MTU, Crespi (Reitmeier, Richartz), 7:30.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (22-25); MTU, B. Pietila (31-31).