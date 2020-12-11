BEMIDJI -- This weekend’s series isn’t the first of the season for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team, but it might feel like it.

After nearly three weeks since their first -- and only -- game, the Beavers are, at last, set to return to action this weekend. They’ll welcome Michigan Tech to the Sanford Center for a two-game nonconference series on Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13.

After going more than eight months without a game, BSU made a long-awaited return to the ice Nov. 22 for its season opener against Minnesota State. COVID-19 issues with their opponents, however, threw the Beavers a curveball that has left them idle without a game to play since that date. Instead of having six games to find their flow, the team has so far contested only one.

“We’re not in a rhythm right now,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “That’s the word that I’m using a lot right now. We’re just not into a rhythm. We’re trying to get into that rhythm right now.”

The team has been practicing while patiently waiting for this weekend’s series.

“You can’t really stay with the same drills, doing the same thing every day,” senior defenseman Brad Johnson said. “Coaches and the guys have been good about that, keeping it fresh on the ice.”

As much as coaches and players can try to keep practice fresh, that only goes so far when there are no games.

“I think as far as practices, I can tell that they’re falling off a little bit,” Serratore said. “They fell off a little bit last week, and it’s expected. … You just can’t practice every day and not have games and think that your practices are going to maintain the intensity that they were earlier.”

The Beavers have had to wait a while longer to rid themselves of the sour taste left behind by their season-opening loss. BSU fell 5-0 to the then-No. 5 Mavericks in what was supposed to be the first of four games that week between the in-state rivals.

“It’s a different season this year. It’s a different animal,” junior forward Owen Sillinger said. “Obviously the game didn’t go our way, but you can’t really base it off that. We haven’t played in eight months. This was the first time this group kind of skated together.”

Michigan Tech’s schedule has also been affected by COVID-19.

The Huskies lost a Nov. 27-28 nonconference series that was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Northern Michigan program.

After two weeks off, Tech returned to action with a home series last Sunday and Monday against Minnesota State, which was back on the ice for the first time since its win in Bemidji. MTU claimed a 3-1 victory in the opener before the Mavericks responded with a 2-0 shutout win Monday.

Now 1-2-1 on the year, the Huskies have had the benefit of playing three more games than BSU.

“We’re playing catch-up a little bit, but that’s just the way it goes,” Serratore said.

Bemidji State has already been through several ups and downs at this early stage in the season. Serratore has reminded his players to focus on what they can control during this pandemic campaign.

“The roller coaster is very difficult,” the coach said. “But like I told our guys, you can’t worry about those types of things. Don’t worry about the things you can’t control. Even though it’s hard not to, just come to the rink every day, get better and not worry about those external factors.”

Satuday’s game is set for 4:07 p.m., while Sunday’s is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. Fans are not permitted to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

At a glance

Who: BSU vs. Michigan Tech

Where: Sanford Center

When: 4:07 p.m. Saturday; 2:07 p.m. Sunday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM

Web stream: FloHockey.tv