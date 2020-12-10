The beginning of Abbey Murphy’s college career didn’t start exactly as planned. Murphy, the nation’s top recruit, and her fellow freshmen weren’t able to move to campus this summer or skate together because of COVID-19.

“We were super bummed, but the second we got up here, it was awesome,” she said.

Until it wasn’t.

Shortly upon arrival, Murphy tested positive for COVID-19, sending her into 10 days of isolation. Murphy, who had a relatively asymptomatic case — she did experience some shortness of breath — was grateful from the outpouring of support she got from her teammates while isolated.

“I just watched movies, did homework, worked out in my room,” she said. “It was definitely really upsetting. I kind of made all my (fellow) freshmen … contacts and just another week apart was not fun because we were all so excited.”

So, to say it hasn’t been the easiest start for the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ freshman class — fellow freshman Anne Cherkowski said she was quarantined for almost a month after arriving on campus and being a close contact with two people who had tested positive — would be fair. But now all together, the Gophers are excited about the impact the class can make on the ice.

The Gophers — and their highly-touted freshmen class — will play host to Minnesota State on Friday at 6:07 p.m. at Ridder Arena after playing the Mavericks on Thursday in Mankato. Their scheduled series against Ohio State for this weekend was postponed because COVID-19 cases have made it impossible for the Buckeyes to field a team. Last weekend’s series against Wisconsin also was wiped out by positive tests in the Badgers’ program.

Minnesota’s seven-player freshman class was ranked No. 1 in the nation by NeutralZone.net before the season. Maggie Nicholson and Addie Burton are also top-10 recruits, and Cherkowski and Audrey Wethington sit just outside the top 10. Josey Dunne and Tella Jungels round out the class.

Frost said the he sees the group as a “really close class,” despite not having some of the same opportunities to bond in-person early on before the season started.

“We were just talking the other day, we haven’t really had an opportunity to have team activities and kind of bond that way,” he said. “The times that our players see each other is really at the rink, and (they) don’t see each other a whole lot outside the rink, which is a shame this year but it’s the way it is.”

The hope is that that bond translates on the ice. The group saw plenty of playing time in the Gophers’ first two series with three players — Cherkowski, Murphy and Dunne — netting their first collegiate goals.

Though her adaptation to the college game has gone well thus far — Cherkowski was second on the team after two weekends with three points in four games — she said “everything is just kind of one step faster” now. Decisions must be made quicker, and everything is more physical, she said.

Murphy, who was chosen as the preseason WCHA Rookie of the Year, agreed, saying she thought the freshmen class was still adjusting to the new pace of play. “We were all talking about the first weekend; we were all a little nervous but in a good way,” she said. “I guess we knew what to expect but we didn’t.”

Now, with a handful of games under their belts, they do. And after a potentially disorienting start to their freshmen year, they’ve adapted.

“A lot of them are playing pretty regularly and … it’s not like there’s any tune-ups and some exhibition games,” Frost said. “It’s just right into it playing against top teams so they’ve had to adjust the way they play and the way they see the game. We’ve thrown a lot at them trying not to overwhelm them but overall I think they’re performing really well.”