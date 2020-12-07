OMAHA, Neb. — Of the media covering the NCHC pod at Baxter Arena, there were four print journalists who were given credentials for the first week. Two of them are Brad Schlossman and Mick Hatten. Schlossman covers the University of North Dakota for the Grand Forks Herald and The Rink Live. Hatten covers St. Cloud State and helps manage The Rink Live website.

So what was it like to cover games with no fans for the first week? What was the atmosphere like? What are the protocols at the rink? Most importantly, what were the games like? Who is off to a surprising or fast start? The pair talk about all this and highlight some of this week's games in this episode of the podcast.

