The Bemidji State men’s hockey team fell out of the USCHO.com rankings when this week’s poll was released Monday . The Beavers were ranked No. 19 one week ago, but haven’t played in two weeks since a 5-0 loss to Minnesota State in their only game so far this season.

BSU had appeared in 12 consecutive USCHO polls dating back to Jan. 27, climbing as high as No. 10 in the March 2 rankings before ending the 2019-20 season at No. 11. The program was then ranked in the USCHO preseason poll for the first time ever in October when the Beavers opened the year at No. 16.

Bemidji State was bumped from the top 20 by two new additions to the rankings from the NCHC: No. 13 St. Cloud State and No. 18 Omaha. NCHC teams began play last week at the league’s pod in Omaha.

Two WCHA schools were featured in the latest poll: Minnesota State remained at No. 6 and Bowling Green rose two spots to No. 16.

BSU received 58 points and was the second team outside the top 20 behind Robert Morris’ 59 points. Arizona State garnered 125 points to round out the rankings at No. 20. WCHA schools Lake Superior State, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech also received votes.

No. 1 North Dakota, No. 2 Boston College and No. 3 Minnesota Duluth held onto their spots at the top of the poll. Minnesota climbed one spot to No. 4, while Michigan rose two positions to round out the top five.

The Beavers are scheduled to return to action Dec. 12-13 with a home nonconference series against Michigan Tech.