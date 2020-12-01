The Bemidji State men’s hockey team’s nonconference series at Minnesota State, which was postponed last weekend, has been rescheduled for Dec. 18-19 in Mankato.

Originally scheduled for Nov. 27-28, the series was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Mavericks’ program. Both teams had open dates the weekend of Dec. 18-19.

The first game is set for 7:37 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, while the second is slated for 5:07 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The Nov. 23 nonconference game in Bemidji between the same teams that was postponed could still potentially be rescheduled at a later date.

The men’s series is set to be played in conjunction with the previously scheduled women’s series in Mankato between Bemidji State and Minnesota State. The women’s games will each start at 2:07 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, and Friday, Dec. 18.