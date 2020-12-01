The Bemidji State men’s hockey team remained at No. 19 when this week’s USCHO.com poll was released Monday. The Beavers were idle last week after three games were postponed against Minnesota State, which also held its No. 6 ranking with one first-place vote for the second straight week.

The Beavers received 76 points in the poll, 10 ahead of No. 20 Arizona State and 64 behind Western Collegiate Hockey Association foe Bowling Green at No. 18. Northern Michigan and Lake Superior State were among those outside the top 20 to receive votes.

BSU has now appeared in the last 12 polls dating back to Jan. 27.

The top three of No. 1 North Dakota, No. 2 Boston College and No. 3 Minnesota Duluth is unchanged from last week, while Denver rose one spot to No. 4 and Minnesota climbed three spots to enter the top five at No. 5.

Bemidji State is next scheduled to host Michigan Tech in a home series Dec. 12-13.