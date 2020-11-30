BEMIDJI -- Once again, the Bemidji State women’s hockey team will need to wait a while longer to begin its 2020-21 season.

The Beavers’ scheduled Dec. 4-5 home series against Minnesota State has been postponed. BSU will not meet the roster minimum to compete this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols, a Western Collegiate Hockey Association spokesperson told the Pioneer.

The series will be postponed to later in the season. New dates are to be determined.

Bemidji State had originally been slated to open the pandemic-shortened season with a Nov. 20-21 series at St. Cloud State, but those games were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Huskies’ program.

The Beavers will now hope to start the season Dec. 10-11 with a home series against SCSU. Minnesota State is next scheduled to host BSU in a Dec. 17-18 series.

Between them, the Bemidji State men’s and women’s hockey teams have had nine games postponed or canceled this season due to COVID-19 reasons.

The Beaver men played their season opener Nov. 22 against Minnesota State at the Sanford Center, but the series finale was postponed, as was a Nov. 27-28 series at MSU. Northern Michigan announced last week that its Dec. 4-5 home series against BSU was canceled.

Eleven games involving WCHA men’s teams have been postponed or canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Minnesota State, Northern Michigan and Ferris State programs.

Four WCHA women’s games have been postponed due to COVID-19 reasons, and unfortunately for the Beavers, they have been involved in all of them.