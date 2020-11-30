OMAHA, Neb. — The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is trying something unprecedented to try to get the first part of its 2020-21 schedule being played from Dec. 1-21. All eight of the conference's teams are scheduled to be in Omaha for three weeks, with multiple games being played Tuesdays-Sundays.

The Rink Live will also have a team to bring you the action from all of the games. Reporters Brad Schlossman and Mick Hatten and photographer Tyler Schank will be in Omaha and reporter Matt Wellens will provide coverage remotely.

There will be live blogs, stories and photo galleries for each game. There will also be podcasts, feature stories and any breaking news from the Pod.

Ben Holden and Dave Starman will provide TV play-by-play and commentary of the games at NCHC.tv.

NCHC Pod schedule (revised Nov. 27)

Dec. 1 — Minnesota Duluth vs. Nebraska Omaha, 3:35 p.m.; St. Cloud State vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 2 — Miami vs. North Dakota, 3:35 p.m.; Denver vs. Minnesota Duluth, 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 3 — Nebraska Omaha vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 4 — North Dakota vs. Denver, 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 5 — Miami vs. Nebraska Omaha, 4:05 p.m.; St. Cloud State vs. Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Dec. 6 — North Dakota vs. Western Michigan, 12:05 p.m.; Minnesota Duluth vs. Miami, 4:05 p.m.; Nebraska Omaha vs. St. Cloud State, 8:05 p.m.

Dec. 8 — Western Michigan vs. Colorado College, 11:35 a.m.; Denver vs. North Dakota, 3:35 p.m.; Miami vs. Minnesota Duluth, 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 9 — Western Michigan vs. St. Cloud State, 3:35 p.m.; Nebraska Omaha vs. Colorado College, 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 10 — Denver vs. Miami, 3:35 p.m.; North Dakota vs. Minnesota Duluth, 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 11 — Colorado College vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 12 — Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver, 12:05 p.m.; St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.; Nebraska Omaha vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.

Dec. 13 — Minnesota Duluth vs. Colorado College, 12:05 p.m.; Western Michigan vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.; St. Cloud State vs. Nebraska Omaha, 8:05 p.m.;

Dec. 15 — Denver vs. Western Michigan, 3:35 p.m.; Miami vs. Colorado College, 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 16 — Nebraska Omaha vs. Minnesota Duluth, 3:35 p.m.; North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State, 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 17 — Miami vs. Denver, 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 18 — Western Michigan vs. Denver, 3:35 p.m.; St. Cloud State vs. Colorado College, 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 19 — Minnesota Duluth vs. North Dakota, 12:05 p.m.; Western Michigan vs. Denver, 4:05 p.m.; Colorado College vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.

Dec. 20 — Denver vs. St. Cloud State, 4:05 p.m.; North Dakota vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.

Dec. 21 — Colorado College vs. Nebraska Omaha, 12:05 p.m.

