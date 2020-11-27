Three beat reporters of NCHC teams join The Rink Live's Jess Myers to talk about the NCHC Pod, the conference race, discuss the favorites in the conference race and discuss the teams that they cover.
Brad Schlossman covers the University of North Dakota for the Grand Forks Herald. Matt Wellens covers the University of Minnesota Duluth for the Duluth News Tribune. Mick Hatten covers St. Cloud State and helps manage TheRinkLive.com. All three are contributors to TheRinkLive.com.
