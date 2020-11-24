BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team announced Tuesday the additions of two recruits to open the signing period. Forwards Kirklan Irey and Donte Lawson have signed the necessary NCAA paperwork and plan to join the Beavers in the fall of 2021.

Irey, a native of Bismarck, N.D., is in his second season with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers, for whom he serves as alternate captain. Last year, he totaled 17 points (6g-11a) over 45 games in his first season in Sioux City.

In 2018-19, Irey recorded 18 points (6g-12a) in 51 games for the NAHL’s Bismarck Bobcats. Prior to that, he helped guide Bismarck High School to the 2017-18 North Dakota state title game. He finished the season as the state’s leading scorer with 78 points (33g-45a) as a junior.

“Kirklan Irey is a player with great hockey sense,” BSU assistant coach Travis Winter said in a release. “He has a quick stick and ability to make plays and elevate the puck around the net. He has three years of junior hockey experience and is currently an assistant captain in Sioux City.

“We are excited to add Kirklan and his high character into our program.”

Lawson, a native of Taconite, Minn., is playing his second full season of junior hockey with the NAHL’s Minot Minotauros. A year ago, he posted nine points (4g-5a) in 35 games for the USHL’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Minnesota hockey fans most likely remember Lawson for his role in leading Greenway High School to the 2018-19 Class A state championship game. He tallied 51 points (27g-24a) that year, including 10 goals and 10 assists in six postseason games. Following the season, Lawson was selected to the Minnesota Associated Press All-State Second Team and was named the 2019 Herb Brooks Award winner for representing the willingness to sacrifice for team, integrity, work ethic and leadership.

For his three-year high school career, Lawson racked up 149 points from 82 goals and 67 assists over 75 games. He finished among the state’s top five goal scorers in 2017-18 by scoring 36 that season.

“Donte Lawson has great offensive instincts. He has an ability to see plays before they happen and can create offense anywhere in the offensive zone,” Winter said. “He is a high-character person and a local product.”