The Bemidji State men’s hockey team has fallen three spots to No. 19 in the latest USCHO.com poll released Monday.

BSU garnered 92 points in the poll, 12 ahead of No. 20 Boston University and 67 behind fellow Western Collegiate Hockey Association member Bowling Green, who rose one spot in the rankings to No. 18. Northern Michigan, Michigan Tech and Lake Superior State received votes.

The Beavers fell 5-0 in their season opener Sunday to Minnesota State, who dropped one spot to No. 6 while still earning one first-place vote. Bemidji State has appeared in the last 11 polls dating back to Jan. 27.

The top three of No. 1 North Dakota, No. 2 Boston College and No. 3 Minnesota Duluth is unchanged from last week. No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Denver rounded out the top five, while Minnesota entered the top 10 at No. 8.