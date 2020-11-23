Less than 24 hours after its first game of the season, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team was dealt its second schedule change of the day Monday due to positive COVID-19 tests within opposing programs.

Hours after Monday’s nonconference series finale against Minnesota State was postponed, the Beavers learned positive COVID-19 tests within the Northern Michigan program has forced the cancelation of a Dec. 4-5 nonconference series in Marquette, Mich.

The Wildcats also canceled nonconference games against Lake Superior State (Nov. 25) and Michigan Tech (Nov. 27-28) that had been scheduled for this week. A Dec. 2 game at LSSU that was slated to be the first Western Collegiate Hockey Association contest of the season has been postponed. A new date for the Dec. 2 game will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a WCHA news release.

BSU was originally scheduled to play eight games, all nonconference, before the holiday break. Following Sunday’s season-opening loss and Monday’s postponement, the Beavers are now down to four games on the docket before Christmas, and the two still tentatively scheduled for this weekend in Mankato are pending the outcome of contact tracing.

A Dec. 12-13 home series against Michigan Tech remains on the schedule for Bemidji State.