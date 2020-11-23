BEMIDJI -- The second game of a men’s hockey series between Bemidji State and Minnesota State has been postponed indefinitely due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Mavericks’ program. The game had been scheduled for 3:07 p.m. Monday. No make-up date has been announced.

“A complement of tests guided by NCAA Sports Science Institute, Minnesota Department of Health, and Western Collegiate Hockey Association Return to Competition protocols that were administered prior to Sunday's contest between the two teams had produced no positive results prior to game time,” said an MSU release.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again in another nonconference series this weekend, Nov. 27-28, in Mankato. The status of “immediate future competition” involving the Mavericks is “pending outcomes related to full contact tracing yet to be completed,” said the MSU release.

The statement continues, “Data privacy precludes further comment on the issue and any additional updates or adjustments to the schedule will be made at a later time.”

No. 4/5 Minnesota State defeated No. 16 BSU 5-0 in the season opener Sunday evening.