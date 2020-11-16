BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s and women’s hockey teams’ schedules have been adjusted for the weekend of Dec. 11-12, athletic director Tracy Dill announced Monday.

The games will now be spread out to include four straight days of hockey from Thursday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 13. The change was made to allow for the Sanford Center to be properly sanitized and eliminate team crossover in player spaces.

The BSU women’s team was originally scheduled to host St. Cloud State in a pair of Western Collegiate Hockey Association contests Dec. 11-12. The series will now be played beginning at 6:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 with the series finale set for 3:07 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

The Beaver men’s team was slated to host Michigan Tech Dec. 11-12 in the teams’ final nonconference games of the season. That series has been pushed back one day to Dec. 12-13. The series will open with a 4:07 p.m. start Saturday, Dec. 12, and conclude with a 2:07 p.m. puck drop Sunday, Dec. 13.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, no fans will be allowed at BSU men’s or women’s hockey games until further notice, according to a BSU news release. Games will continue to be live-streamed at FloHockey.tv and carried on the Beaver Radio Network.