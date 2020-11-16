After much speculation on social media over the past month, the Wild officially released their alternate jerseys for the 2020-21 season, and yes, the design indeed pays homage to the old Minnesota North Stars’ color scheme.

This unveiling was part of a coordinated release on Monday, when every team in the NHL, in conjunction with Adidas, dropped their “reverse retro” look on social media at the same time.

While it’s unclear when the Wild will actually wear these alternate jerseys — the NHL has yet to announce an official start date for the 2020-21 season — it will be a welcomed sight for fans whenever players finally step foot on the ice rocking the unmistakable green, yellow, gold and white.

It will be the first time in franchise history the Wild will wear the North Stars color scheme in an official game. They still aren’t allowed to use the actual North Stars logo because the rights technically belong to the Dallas Stars. Instead of the “N” that became synonymous with the North Stars, or the “M” that many arm-chair fashion designers were clamoring for on social media, the alternate jerseys will feature a Wild crest on the front.

You can can pre-order the alternate jerseys in person at either Hockey Lodge locations or online at the official website at Hockeylodge.com.

Note: The jerseys, which are priced between $130 and $180, won’t be available in stores until Dec. 1. Customization costs extra and will mean an extra 10-12 weeks of processing, according to the Hockey Lodge website.