BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team remains at No. 16 in this week’s USCHO.com poll with 252 points. The Beavers have appeared in the last 10 polls dating back to Jan. 27.

Fellow Western Collegiate Hockey Association schools Minnesota State and Bowling Green were included in the poll, with the Mavericks clocking in at No. 5 and the Falcons entering at No. 19. Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech received votes.

North Dakota held onto its top spot in the poll. Cornell, ranked No. 6 in the preseason poll, dropped out of the rankings due to the Ivy League canceling winter sports.

BSU is set to open its season at home Nov. 22-23 against Minnesota State with a nonconference series.