ST. CLOUD -- Positive COVID-19 cases within the St. Cloud State women’s hockey team have caused the Huskies’ season-opening series against Bemidji State that was set for Nov. 20-21 to be postponed. No make-up dates have been announced.

As of Sunday morning, eight people within the SCSU women’s hockey program have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last nine days, according to a WCHA news release. Consequently, the Huskies have paused all team activities for at least this week.

“I share the disappointment being felt by the student-athletes and coaches at both St. Cloud State and Bemidji State,” WCHA women’s league commissioner Jennifer Flowers said in a statement. “The first priority of the WCHA and our member institutions has always been the health and well-being of everyone associated with our seven programs. St. Cloud State continues to follow local, state, NCAA and WCHA guidelines regarding COVID-19 testing and tracking and we hope to see them back on the ice soon.”

Athletes who meet the criteria for mandatory quarantine based on contact tracing guidelines will remain in quarantine for 14 days. COVID-19 testing for all women’s hockey players will continue throughout the season.

St. Cloud State is next scheduled to host Minnesota State Nov. 27-28. BSU is now set to begin its season Dec. 4-5 at home against the Mavericks.