Tom Serratore is beginning his 20th season as Bemidji State men's head hockey coach. His ties to the university go back to his college playing days and he has several family members who attended the university, including his brother, Frank , the Air Force head hockey coach.

Serratore talks about this season's Beavers, his playing and coaching career, growing up in Coleraine, Minn., and more with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

Serratore and Hatten also make reference to a Huskies Hockey Happy Hour podcast from this summer, in which, Serratore was one of several former St. Cloud State men's hockey coaches were on an episode together. You can find that here.

For more hockey news: The Rink Live is your top-shelf destination for regional hockey coverage. Situated in the country's premiere hockey footprint, skate on over for exclusive content and the latest in college, USHL and high school hockey. Subscribers to Forum Communications' network of newspapers also enjoy access to The Rink Live as part of their membership.