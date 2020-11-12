BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team has not yet even begun its 2020-21 season and already the schedule has been altered.

The Beavers’ opening series at home against Minnesota State has been pushed back two days to 5:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, and 3:07 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, the school announced via a news release Thursday afternoon. The games had originally been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21. The series will still take place at the Sanford Center.

The news release gave no reason for the schedule change. When asked via email why the change was made, Brad Folkestad, BSU associate athletic director for communications and marketing, said, “To make sure both teams and all student-athletes have ample time to prepare for the series.”

The university also announced that no fans will be allowed to attend the series.

“The Western Collegiate Hockey Association has developed a Return to Competition document that all league members must follow as we navigate hosting games during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said. “We fully expect this document will change as we continue to evaluate best practices. Our goal remains to provide a safe environment for the student-athletes, coaches, fans, and staff. With that in mind, there will be no fans allowed for the first men’s home hockey series with Minnesota State Nov. 22-23.”

FloHockey will continue to live-stream all WCHA men’s and women’s games this season on a pay-to-view subscription basis. To subscribe, visit FloHockey.tv.

RP Broadcasting will also remain the radio home of the Beavers. Men’s and women’s games will be broadcast on The River 92.1 FM in the Bemidji area, 107.9 FM in the Grand Rapids area and online at BeaverRadioNetwork.com.