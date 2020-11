Former Hibbing High School and University of Minnesota standout Pat Micheletti has become one of the most well-known color college hockey commentators in the area in recent years.

Micheletti joins The Rink Live podcast and tells stories about his career, takes a look at the University of Minnesota, Minnesota State University-Mankato, University of North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth men's hockey teams this season, his cooking talent and more with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

For more hockey news: The Rink Live is your top-shelf destination for regional hockey coverage. Situated in the country's premiere hockey footprint, skate on over for exclusive content and the latest in college, USHL and high school hockey. Subscribers to Forum Communications' network of newspapers also enjoy access to The Rink Live as part of their membership.