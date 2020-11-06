BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team can finally begin to fill out its 2020-21 calendar.

The Beavers will open the season Nov. 20-21 at St. Cloud State following what will be a nearly two-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WCHA women’s league released a partial schedule Friday that will see teams play eight league games from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19 before the holiday break. League play will then resume as soon as Jan. 1, the conference said in a release. The post-holiday schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

BSU will square off against Minnesota State in the team’s first home series Dec. 4-5 at the Sanford Center. The team will then host SCSU Dec. 11-12 before traveling to Minnesota State to finish the first half Dec. 17-18.

Game times have not yet been announced.

