Stockton, Calif. -- Former Bemidji State men’s hockey standout Adam Brady has signed with the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat. Brady delivered the news to Darryl G. Smart of the Smart Sports Podcast in his hometown of Delhi, Ontario.

“It really is a great feeling,” Brady told the podcast. “When he (his advisor) called, I didn’t know what it was about. You dream about playing at a professional level. And to be able to share that with my family is really special. I feel really fortunate.”

The Heat are the top minor league affiliate of the Calgary Flames. Stockton, Calif., is located about 50 miles south of Sacramento.

Brady, 25, capped his three-year tenure with the Beavers in 2019-20 by putting together his best campaign yet. He totaled 34 points from 19 goals and 15 assists, all career highs, and earned All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association honors for the first time in his career, becoming the second BSU player to be named a First Team selection following Michael Bitzer in 2016-17. His 12 power-play goals led the nation and established a program Division I-era single-season record.

As co-captain, Brady helped guide the Beavers to a 22-10-5 record in his senior season and a No. 11 ranking in the final national polls.

Brady’s career was almost derailed by a 2015 car accident that sidelined him for nearly two years until his BSU debut in 2017. After making a full recovery, the forward totaled 81 points from 35 goals and 46 assists in 112 career games for the green and white.

Stockton finished third in the AHL’s Pacific Division last season with a 30-17-4-4 record. The AHL recently announced plans to begin the upcoming season on Feb. 5 after a delayed start due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brady is the second member of the 2019-20 Beavers to sign a pro contract this offseason. Fellow co-captain Tommy Muck signed with the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks in June. The duo could reunite in the pros as the Mavericks are also a Flames affiliate.