Fairbanks Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt discusses what all went into the decision to move his NAHL franchise to Marshall, Minn., for a season, his history with the franchise, the support his team continues to get in Fairbanks, the team's new home and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.

