Ryan McDonagh cut his teeth on the outdoor rinks in St. Paul, and like any true Minnesotan, dreamed of some day lifting the Stanley Cup over his head. That burning passion intensified after winning a high school state championship at Cretin-Derham Hall as a junior and being named Minnesota Mr. Hockey as a senior.

Little did McDonagh, 31, know it would be more than a decade before he reached the top of the mountain again. He never got it done at the University of Wisconsin, failed to medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and consistently came up short of the ultimate goal as the longtime captain of the New York Rangers.

No matter. All those shortcomings over the course of his career made last month so much sweeter when the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars and the St. Paul native finally got to call himself a Stanley Cup champion.

“It was pretty surreal,” McDonagh said during a phone interview with the Pioneer Press last week. “You dream of that moment for so long, though I guess it wasn’t exactly how I dreamed it up.”

How could it be? In the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, the Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL’s bubble in Edmonton. That meant there wasn’t the typical sea of family members on the ice for the postgame celebration.

“It obviously would’ve been nice to have everyone there,” McDonagh said. “Looking back on it, though, being able to share those initial 12 hours after winning the Stanley Cup solely with the group we accomplished it with was pretty special. I remember Pat Maroon was talking about that last year when he won it with the St. Louis Blues and he said they didn’t really get to spend much time together because it was chaos afterward. Just to have that initial 12 hours with the guys was awesome.”

So the Lightning partied the night away in Edmonton and sleepily boarded a charter back home to Tampa Bay the following morning. The plane ride offered a chance to recharge with players knowing another celebration was waiting for them once they landed.

“They had all the families at the airport right when we got off the plane,” McDonagh said. “I walked down the stairs, shook the owner’s hand, and within 10 seconds my daughter ran up and gave me a big hug. That was a pretty special moment. Then obviously hugging my wife and my son after being gone for so long was a great feeling. I can’t really put it into words.”

Almost like winning the Stanley Cup all over again?

“Yeah,” McDonagh said with a laugh. “It was a crazy 24 hours there between winning the Stanley Cup and coming home to family. There were a lot of emotions packed into a short amount of time.”

‘Thank God for facetime’

The fact the Lightning got to compete for the Stanley Cup in any capacity was a testament to NHL’s bubble and everyone inside it. In total, the NHL conducted 33,174 tests for COVID-19 across the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto, and returned no positives results.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread at a rapid rate in the outside world, for a couple of months, the NHL managed to completely eradicate it thanks to players undergoing daily tests for COVID-19, symptom checks on a regular basis and temperature screenings while in the hub cities.

Truthfully, the NHL’s bubble was among the safest places in the world, though McDonagh noted it came with a lot of sacrifice from everyone involved.

“Not being able to see the family was tough,” he said. “Thank god for FaceTime. I couldn’t imagine doing this 15 years ago without it. We were fortunate to have that at least.”

As for the actual games, McDonagh said there were some advantages to the NHL’s bubble, even though there were no fans in attendance. There was no travel from city to city, and no shuffling from hotel to hotel, which was obviously easier on the body. There were also fewer distractions than normal.

“We could be fully committed to getting ourselves feeling the best we could for each game,” McDonagh said. “I really tried to take advantage of the opportunity that way and not let any moment go to waste while I was there.”

Maybe the hardest part for McDonagh were the moments of down time when he would fire up FaceTime and have to explain to his 4-year-old daughter Falan why he was gone for so long. She is old enough to ask the questions whereas his 1-year-old son Murphy wasn’t exactly privy to what was going on.

“She definitely had some moments where she was a little confused,” McDonagh said. “It was difficult for her to wrap her head around that. I tried to explain to her that I was playing with my teammates and trying to win the big trophy. That kept her excited for what was going on with me.”

It got to the point where McDonagh started to promise he would bring the big trophy home so she could see it.

“Just being able to bring it home and actually follow through on that promise was great,” McDonagh said. “She was pretty excited about it.”

‘Is it meant to be for me?’

There were moments over the past decade when doubt crept in for McDonagh. He has made the playoffs every year of his NHL career and until winning it all this year has never been able to get over the hump.

His days as captain of the Rangers featured a number of deep playoff runs, once advancing to the Stanley Cup, only to fall to the Los Angeles Kings in heartbreaking fashion. Then, of course, there was the epic collapse last year when the Lightning put up an astounding 128 points in the regular-season standings before getting swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round.

“Not winning so many times, I started to kind of wonder and question, ‘Is it meant to be for me?’ ” McDonagh said. “It was similar with a lot of the guys on the team.”

Like Steven Stamkos. Or Nikita Kucherov. Or Victor Hedman. All longtime members of the Lightning who kept coming up short. Frankly, it was fitting that McDonagh got added to that bunch at the 2018 trade deadline when the Rangers decided to shift into rebuilding mode.

“I wasn’t sure where I was going to end up,” McDonagh said. “Fortunately for me I ended up with a team that has always been in a win-now mode with a great core of players. That kept the hunger alive, for sure. I knew we were going to have a big window here, and we ultimately found a way to get it done.”

After getting upset in the first round last year, McDonagh said the Lightning made a concerted effort to focus on the little things this year. Too often they had relied on their skill to outscore opponents on a nightly basis.

“We had to lose some games along the way to figure that out,” McDonagh said. “We were doing everything we needed to do to keep the puck out of our net. It felt like that was more important to our group than trying to put up as many goals as we could on the scoreboard. That was definitely a growing thing over time for our group and definitely the biggest change.”

‘Share it with St. Paul’

No matter where his career takes him, McDonagh will always be a St. Paul boy at heart. He still remembers the names of teachers and coaches who helped mold him into the man he has become.

“There are too many people to name,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll get that day with the Stanley Cup and be able to celebrate with the people that helped me get to this point.”

Any plans of that are still up in the air at this point. While each player on the winning team typically gets a personal day with the Stanley Cup — doing everything from baptizing a child in the trophy, to using it as a carrying case for hot dogs during a day on the golf course — that has been put on hold this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They aren’t too certain about anything yet,” McDonagh said. “They are trying to decide right now whether they can do it before the season or whether it’s best to wait until everything settles down and we can fully enjoy it.”

He hasn’t exactly thought of a plan for his day with the Stanley Cup. Maybe he will take it to some of the outdoor rinks he skated on as a kid. Maybe he will take it to Cretin-Derham Hall, where he won the state championship back in the day. Maybe he will take it to the steps of the state capitol for everyone to see.

The only thing that is certain for McDonagh at this point is that it will be in St. Paul. That’s the most important thing for him.

“Just being able to hoist the Stanley Cup and be at the top of the mountain is an incredible feeling,” he said. “I can’t wait to bring it back home and be able to share it with St. Paul. It’s unusual circumstances, like everything else this year. Whenever that day comes, though, it will be a special moment.”