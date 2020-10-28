BEMIDJI -- Finally, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team has an idea of when it will start its 2020-21 season.

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association released a modified schedule for the 2020-21 season Wednesday, with regular-season play beginning Nov. 20. The start of the season has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Beavers are scheduled to open the year with a home series Nov. 20-21 against Minnesota State and a return trip to Mankato the following weekend, Nov. 27-28. Those games, as well as December series against Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech, are nonconference contests and will not count towards the league standings.

Conference play will begin Jan. 1-2 when Alaska Anchorage pays its final scheduled visit to Bemidji before the program folds at the conclusion of the season.

The regular season will conclude with a pair of games against the Mavericks on Feb. 25 and 27. The first game will be in Mankato and the second in Bemidji.

The March 5-6 weekend has been left open for teams to make up games that could be postponed for COVID-19 reasons.

The WCHA playoffs will begin March 12-13 and conclude March 19-20. The format of the tournament has yet to be determined.

Game times have not yet been announced.

Whether fans will be permitted to attend BSU home games remains unknown.

This story will be updated.

2020-21 BSU men’s hockey schedule

Nov. 20 MINNESOTA STATE^

Nov. 21 MINNESOTA STATE^

Nov. 27 at Minnesota State^

Nov. 28 at Minnesota State^

Dec. 4 at Northern Michigan^

Dec. 5 at Northern Michigan^

Dec. 11 MICHIGAN TECH^

Dec. 12 MICHIGAN TECH^

Jan. 1 ALASKA ANCHORAGE*

Jan. 2 ALASKA ANCHORAGE*

Jan. 7 at Bowling Green*

Jan. 8 at Bowling Green*

Jan. 15 ALABAMA HUNTSVILLE*

Jan. 16 ALABAMA HUNTSVILLE*

Jan. 22 at Alaska*

Jan. 23 at Alaska*

Jan. 29 LAKE SUPERIOR STATE*

Jan. 30 LAKE SUPERIOR STATE*

Feb. 5 at Ferris State*

Feb. 6 at Ferris State*

Feb. 12 NORTHERN MICHIGAN*

Feb. 13 NORTHERN MICHIGAN*

Feb. 19 at Michigan Tech*

Feb. 20 at Michigan Tech*

Feb. 25 at Minnesota State*

Feb. 27 MINNESOTA STATE*

^ denotes nonconference game

* denotes WCHA game