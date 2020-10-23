Dani Cameranesi has had some big news recently. Cameranesi, a 25-year-old forward from Plymouth, Minn., is one of 53 players taking part in the U.S. Women's National Team Evaluation Camp through Oct. 31 at The Super Rink in Blaine, Minn. Cameranesi, a former University of Minnesota standout, also recently got engaged to Michael Brodzinski, her longtime boyfriend. Brodzinski, a former Gopher defenseman, has re-signed with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Cameranesi and Katie Million join The Rink Live's podcast to talk about Team USA. Million, a former WCHA women's hockey commissioner, is beginning her second year as the director of women’s national team programs for USA Hockey. Both share some fun stories and insight about women's hockey. Cameranesi talks about being an assistant coach for The Blake School for last year's Hockey Day Minnesota, playing in an outdoor game in college at TCF Bank Stadium and more.





