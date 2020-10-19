ST. PAUL — While the name Ian McCoshen likely doesn’t register throughout the NHL, it’s safe to assume there are people in Hudson, Wis., excited to have a native son back close to home.

In the midst of an already busy offseason, Wild general manager added to some blue-line depth on Monday, Oct. 19, signing McCoshen to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay the 25-year-old defenseman $700,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the minors.

Born in Anaheim, Calif., McCoshen spent most of his childhood in Hudson, playing on the youth circuit before to attending Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minn., where he posted 21 goals and 35 assists on the 14U AAA team before playing for the Waterloo Blackhawks of the United States Hockey League.

That’s where McCoshen really started to make a name for himself, and ultimately the Florida Panthers selected him with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. He played collegiately at Boston College, and hasn’t lived up to the expectations of being a high draft pick, logging a mere 60 games in the NHL to this point in his career.

Last season, he split time between the Springfield Thunderbirds and the Rockford Icehogs of the American Hockey League. While it’s pretty much a guarantee that 6-foot-3, 218-pound McCoshen will start next season with the Iowa Wild, his contract serves as a good opportunity for him to get his career back on track in a place where he feels comfortable.