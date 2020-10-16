COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Bemidji State senior Clair DeGeorge has been invited to the U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team Evaluation Camp later this month at the National Sports Center in Blaine. The camp, set for Oct. 25-31, is part of the process to select the U.S. roster for the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship to be held in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

Of the 53 invited players, 17 were part of the gold medal-winning 2019 U.S. team, 14 were members of the 2018 gold medal-winning Olympic team, and 31 are current collegiate athletes.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, DeGeorge enters her senior season tied for 17th on BSU’s career points list with 67. The forward has posted 20 or more points in each of her three seasons.

DeGeorge is a frequent participant in U.S. national team events, and she competed for the team in the Rivalry Series against Team Canada last year.