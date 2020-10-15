It was one of those moments where Mark Frankenfeld will not forget where he was. Frankenfeld, the NAHL commissioner, was in an airport in March when he got the news that most sports were shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic. He ended up holding a Board of Directors meeting from the airport as the NAHL decided what to do.
Frankenfeld tells that story, talks about how the league was able to hold its combine, protocols in place to keep players safe, the difficulty of putting together a season and more. He also discloses a proposed start date for the rescheduled NAHL Showcase and when its Top Prospects events will be held with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
