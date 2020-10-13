MARQUETTE, Mich. -- The Central Collegiate Hockey Association, the new NCAA Division I men’s hockey conference that is set to begin play in October 2021, unveiled its new logo Tuesday morning.

The logo “is a bold, distinctive interpretation of each of the CCHA letter forms, underlined by a hockey stick using Red and Blue colors, a classic hockey palette,” said a news release. Bosack & Co. designed the new logo.

The league’s logo is also available in each member school’s own colors.

"Today we made another historic step in the branding of the CCHA," commissioner Don Lucia said in the release. "It is a very exciting time as we prepare to begin play in 2021, and we appreciate all of the work Joe Bosack and his team did to create the visual identity for our new league."

"It was exciting to imagine the new brand identity that represents the mission and vision of the CCHA," said Bosack, founder and creative director at Bosack & Co. "We are thrilled with the results of our collaboration with Commissioner Lucia and the member schools."

The eight-team conference includes Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State, Northern Michigan and St. Thomas.