University of Michigan head men's hockey coach Mel Pearson played high school hockey in Edina for iconic coach Willard Ikola, then at Michigan Tech for legendary coach John MacInnes and then began a coaching career that included being a long-time assistant for Wolverines Red Berenson. Berenson coached the Wolverines for 33 seasons and led them to two national titles. MacInnes led the Huskies to three national titles. Ikola led Edina to a record eight state titles.

So Pearson had some good coaching mentors. He talks about leaving Michigan to be the head coach at Michigan Tech, returning to Michigan to replace Berenson, his playing career, why you should not climb on the roof to shovel snow off it, picking up pucks beneath the stands at Braemar Arena and more with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

For more hockey news: The Rink Live is your top-shelf destination for regional hockey coverage. Situated in the country's premiere hockey footprint, skate on over for exclusive content and the latest in college, USHL and high school hockey. Subscribers to Forum Communications' network of newspapers also enjoy access to The Rink Live as part of their membership.