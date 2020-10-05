United States Hockey League commissioner Tom Garrity said he missed a meeting and that's how he ended up moving into the Tier I junior league's top position in 2018. Joking aside, he took the position on an interim basis and it ended up becoming a permanent appointment.

Garrity, like all hockey commissioners, is faced with a number of tough questions when looking at trying to put together a 2020-21 season. The league plans to open on Nov. 5 and 14 teams will play a 54-game regular season. Typically, the league plays a 62-game schedule and there would have been 16 teams this season.

But Cedar Rapids and Madison have opted not to play this season, but plan on returning for the 2021-22 season. Garrity discusses why those franchises aren't playing, player safety during the coronavirus pandemic, fighting in the league, will there be another league franchise in Minnesota and more with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

