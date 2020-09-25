Mark Wick has been involved with college hockey as a player and coach for more than 30 years. He played for Gustavus Adolphus College for two seasons (1981-83) and two seasons for the College of St. Scholastica (1983-85).

As a graduate student, he was involved in coaching club hockey at Bowling Green. He was an assistant coach at St. Scholastica (1986-88), Augsburg (1988-96) and University of Wisconsin-Superior (1996-2000) before becoming the head coach at St. Scholastica (2004-18). He is beginning his third season back as an assistant at Augsburg.

During the 2014-15 season, Wick took a leave of absence to seek help for anxiety and depression. He has become a mental health advocate and on Sept. 29, he will attempt to golf 132 holes on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Bulrush Golf Club in Rush City for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September. Wick said that there are an estimated 132 suicides per day in the United States.

He is looking to raise money for Face It Foundation in Minnesota.

There are a number of places that help people with depression and Wick also said that people can contact him (@coachwick23 on Twitter or mawick23@gmail.com) if they are looking for help.

