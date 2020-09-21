The Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association has prepared two proposals for the Minnesota High School that it has started to distribute to its members and schools. The details of the MHCA's plan includes a number of safety measures to keep everyone safe.

The MSHSL plans to address winter sports at its Oct. 1 board meeting.

The hope for the MHCA is that the boys hockey season will be able to start on time, which would be Nov. 9.

Here are some of the highlights from the two proposals, which are based on what the state's COVID-19 numbers look like:

Plan 1 (low COVID-19 numbers)

Plan 1 would allow teams to have one scrimmage and 24 regular season games. Two games per week would be played on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays against the same opponent. Teams would play the same opponent in home-and-home series and teams could play 12 opponents from anywhere in the state.

Playing one opponent per week would help limit exposure to multiple teams if a player develops symptoms.

Locker room use is limited and based on the Minnesota Department of Health social distancing guidelines.

There would be a limited number of spectators and spectators would be required to wear masks.

The section playoffs would be Feb. 15-27 and the state tournament would be March 2-6.

Plan 2 (mid-level COVID-19 numbers)

Plan 2 would allow teams to have one local scrimmage and 21 regular season games. All of the games would be played against regional opponents and would start on Nov. 20, but limited to one game per week until Dec. 31. There would be a mandatory holiday break (Dec. 20-30) from competition. After Dec. 31, teams can play two games per week on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays against the same opponent.

The holiday break allows teams to limit exposure to other teams. Teams are still allowed to practice during the break.

The locker room use would be limited to 15 minutes prior to and after ice time. Masks would be required for players and coaches when not on the bench or on the ice and would be required when traveling as a team.

Players would not be allowed to play in both the junior varsity and varsity games.

There would be a limit to two spectators per player and spectators would be required to wear a mask.

The section playoffs would be Feb. 22-27 and the state tournament would be March 2-6.

Safety measures under both plans

There are a number of items that are in both proposals by the MHCA.

When they are not competing, players will wear a mask and will practice the Minnesota Department of Health social distance expectations.

Coaches, staff and off-ice officials will wear face masks when indoors and teams are limited to two coaches on the bench.

Coaches and players will be subject to temperature checks and screening upon arrival at the rink.

At practices, teams would be expected to create consistent pods on the ice with a maximum of 25 people in each pod. Each rink would be allowed two pods on the ice at the same time with no mixing between groups and coaches and staff will wear masks.

After games, there will be no post game handshakes, no team huddle or national anthem. All of each team's opponents will be from Minnesota or within 50 miles if the opponent is from out of state. Examples of acceptable opponents would be teams from Superior, Wis., Grand Forks or Fargo.

Players will leave the ice for resurfacing halfway through the game.

Well, so what happens if the MSHSL decides to not sponsor a high school hockey season? There is a plan for a season, but it would require a lot of reorganization. MHCA would work with Minnesota Hockey to create an Under-19 league that would basically mirror what a high school season would like. But a number of details, including how to pay for it, would have to be addressed.