Bob Nygaard's position as sports information director at the University of Minnesota Duluth was eliminated on April 2. It was not long before people started asking him to work for them.

The Duluth Amateur Hockey Association ended up winning the Nygaard lottery and he is their new executive director.

Nygaard talks about his new position, moving forward with a 2020-21 youth hockey season and shares numerous memories of his 37 years with the Bulldogs.



