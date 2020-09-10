The start of the 2020-21 college hockey season will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hockey Commissioners Association announced Thursday. The group represents the 11 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey conferences.

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association, of which the Bemidji State men’s and women’s teams are members, did not announce a new start date for the season. That will be announced later this fall, along with return to play plans, new schedules and details on nonconference play, according to statements from the conference.

The original start date for the women’s season was Sept. 19, and the men’s season was to start Oct. 3.

“The conferences have been working together on plans to return to play with a focus on the health and safety of everyone associated within our campus communities,” the HCA said in a statement. “Due to the impact COVID-19 continues to have across the country and within higher education, the start of competition for the Division I college hockey season will be delayed. Each conference will announce plans for the season individually. We look forward to enjoying the college hockey experience this season.”

"We continue to engage in thorough evaluation and discussion of various options for safely opening the 2020-21 season, both nationally and within the WCHA, as the health and safety of everyone associated with our league is our top priority," WCHA men’s league commissioner Bill Robertson said in a statement. "There was a strong desire to open the season as scheduled on October 3, but that is not possible given the realities we are facing. While we are still finalizing plans for our season at this point, we owe it to our student-athletes, coaches, officials and great fans to acknowledge the fact we will not begin play on time."

"From day one, our discussions have centered around providing our student-athletes safe, meaningful competition opportunities," WCHA women’s league commissioner Jennifer Flowers said in a statement. "While our desire was to begin the season as scheduled, our Board and the leadership at our member institutions recognize that is not an option given the current climate.”