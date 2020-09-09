ST. PAUL -- Haley Mack has officially inked a contract with the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps for the 2020-21 season, the team announced Wednesday. The former Bemidji State standout was drafted in the fourth round by the team in April .

A native of East Grand Forks, Mack closed out her collegiate career by leading the Beavers in points (28) and goals (15) as a senior in 2019-20. The forward sits fifth on BSU’s career goal scoring list with 38, and set a program record with five shorthanded goals. Mack was a three-time Western Collegiate Hockey Association Scholar-Athlete and All-Academic Team selection.