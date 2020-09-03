The 2019-20 youth hockey season ended in early March with some age levels not able to have their state tournaments in Minnesota because of the coronavirus pandemic shutting things down.

The good news is that the 2020-21 youth season is beginning, though there are some changes to keep players, coaches, fans and referees safe. Minnesota Hockey executive director Glen Andresen talks about some of the challenges of the last few months.

Besides dealing with the pandemic, Minnesota Hockey has been addressing race and equity in the game and discussions on contingency plans if there is no boys and girls hockey sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League this season.

All this and more with The Rink Live hosts Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.



