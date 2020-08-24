East Grand Forks was named one of four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville USA competition on Aug. 17.

The other finalists are the El Paso (Texas) Event Center, the Wichita (Kan.) Ice Center and the Wildcat Centre Arena in River Falls, Wis. The winner will get $150,000. The runner-up gets $30,000. The other two finalists get $10,000.

East Grand Forks put forth a $13.42-million list of ideas to upgrade the baseball fields at Stauss Park and fix the most pressing problems at the East Grand Forks Civic Center and VFW Memorial Arena earlier in August. So the timing of the online voting competition is excellent.

East Grand Forks Park & Recreation Superintendent Reid Huttunen and East Grand Forks boys hockey coach Tyler Palmiscno talk about the competition, the facility and history of hockey in the city. The voting for the Kraft Hockeyville USA competition will be Aug. 29-30 and people can vote at www.krafthockeyville.com.



