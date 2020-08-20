BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State athletic department has decided to not sell season tickets for the 2020-21 hockey season due to uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from athletic director Tracy Dill was posted on the Beaver Pride Facebook page Thursday morning.

“As you are aware, the pandemic has currently placed certain restrictions on fan attendance at indoor venues in the state of Minnesota,” Dill said in the post. “With this uncertainty, we have elected to not to sell season tickets for the 2020-21 hockey season. At this time, no decision has been made regarding the start of the hockey season. I have had several meetings with both the men’s and women’s WCHA league discussing options for the 2020-21 season. We will certainly provide you with this information once decisions are made.”

Dill then detailed plans for ticketing in 2020-21, although he noted guidance may change before the start of the season. Included in the plan:

All tickets will be sold as a single-game general admission seat

2019-20 season ticket holders would have first option to purchase single game general admission tickets

Fans will be required to wear face coverings along with additional mitigation strategies that are required based on current state and city guidance

All tickets will be mobile only (no printed paper tickets)

Updated COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be updated and shared prior to the first game.

Dill said many fans have reached out asking how they can help BSU student-athletes. He suggested fans consider contributing the Beaver Pride portion of their season ticket price, which is a tax-deductible donation this year as it is not associated with seat rights.

Beaver Pride provides program and scholarship support for more than 420 student-athletes. If you would like to donate to Beaver Pride, visit bsualumni.org/donate/beaver-pride-donation.