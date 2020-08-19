BEMIDJI -- Seniors Clair DeGeorge and Mak Langei will captain the Bemidji State women’s hockey team in 2020-21, the team announced Wednesday. Seniors Tina Kampa and Kara Werth will serve as assistant captains.

The four were voted as team captains by returning players.

“I am very excited to announce our Captains for the upcoming 2020-21 season,” head coach Jim Scanlan in a news release. “We are very fortunate to have eight very experienced seniors who are all tremendous leaders. Our culture has always been driven by our senior group and all of these players have been great role models and mentors for their teammates throughout their careers here at Bemidji State. The four who have been selected by their teammates to wear a letter on their jersey are great representatives of our team, our university and the community of Bemidji. They are not just leaders on the ice, but they are all outstanding students as well.”

DeGeorge has totaled 67 points (23g-44a) over 108 games and three seasons at forward. The Anchorage, Alaska native has posted three straight 20-point seasons and is tied for 17th on BSU’s career points list. She is also a two-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and two-time WCAH All-Academic Team selection.

Langei will co-captain BSU after appearing in 110 games over three seasons while notching 44 points (9g-35a). The East Grand Forks native ranks eighth in program history for career points by a defenseman, and is a two-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and WCHA All-Academic Team selection.

Kampa has registered 27 points (3g-24a) in 107 games for the Beavers. The Maple Grove native is tied for 10th in program history for career points by a defenseman, and has been named a WCHA Scholar-Athlete, as well as a WCHA All-Academic Team selection on two occasions.

Werth has recorded 12 points (3g-9a) in 93 games while playing on the BSU blue line. The Moorhead native is a two-time WCHA All-Academic Team selection, as well as a WCHA Scholar-Athlete.

Bemidji State returns 19 letter-winners from the 2019-20 season, including eight seniors and five juniors, while seven freshmen will join the Beavers’ seven sophomores. BSU finished last season with a 16-18-3 record and were eliminated in the first round of the WCHA Playoffs.