Darby Hendrickson is about as embedded as a person can be to hockey in the state of Minnesota.

As a senior at Richfield High School, he was named Mr. Hockey. He played two seasons at the University of Minnesota, scored the first goal for the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center and now is an assistant coach for the Wild.

Hendrickson shares experiences from his playing days, his work with the Hendrickson Foundation, what it was like growing up as the kid of a hockey coach and what it is like to be a hockey dad. All this and more when he joins the Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten on this episode.











