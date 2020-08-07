EDMONTON, Alberta -- Zach Whitecloud netted his first career NHL goal Thursday night, and made a little history in the process.

The former Bemidji State star’s game-tying goal for the Vegas Golden Knights also made Whitecloud the first player in NHL history to score his first career goal in August. Toronto’s Nick Robertson duplicated the feat with his first career goal less than an hour later in a game against Columbus.

Whitecloud is also the first Golden Knight to score his first career goal in the playoffs.

The ex-Beaver’s goal came at the 2:01 mark of the third period, leveling the score at 4-4. Vegas struck twice more for a 6-4 win over St. Louis in a Stanley Cup Qualifiers round-robin game at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Congratulations to former Beaver @ZachWhitecloud on his 1st career @NHL Goal! Zach lead his team w/ 5 hits and finished w/ a +1 rating in a 6-4 W over STL.@GoldenKnights are now 2-0 in Round Robin play & take on COL on Saturday 8/8 @ a time TBD. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/jSu2G3stEl — Bemidji St. Men’s Hockey (@BSUBeaversMHKY) August 7, 2020

Whitecloud has had a memorable two games since the NHL resumed its season last Saturday.

The defenseman notched his first playoff point with an assist in the Knights’ first game back, a 5-3 win over Dallas on Monday.

Since departing BSU after his sophomore season in 2017-18, Whitecloud made his NHL debut in April 2018 -- also at Rogers Place -- and was recalled by Vegas in January of this year after spending most of the previous two years in the American Hockey League. He’s appeared in 18 games this season, including two playoff games, and registered his first NHL point with an assist in a win over Buffalo on Feb. 28.