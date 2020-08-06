If a picture is worth a thousand words, Kevin Fiala’s reaction after Game 3 of the Western Conference qualifying series was worth a million.

His eyes widened in complete disbelief when informed the Wild are a combined 0 for 13 on the power play over the past couple of games.

That, plus the fact that they still haven’t scored 5 on 5 in the postseason, make it easy to see why the Wild are the brink of elimination after limping to a listless 3-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, Aug. 6, at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Canucks lead the best-of-five series 2-1 going into Game 4 at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

“It’s frustrating,” Fiala said. “They did a great job today blocking the shots and staying in the lane. I felt like they blocked a lot of shots. Just have to make sure to get those through and get some rebounds and stuff.”

In desperate need of a spark, Wild coach Dean Evason scrambled his lines before Game 3 of their Western Conference postseason series, most notably elevating Zach Parise to the top line, having Joel Eriksson Eriksson center Marcus Foligno and Jordan Greenway, and inserting Nico Sturm into the starting lineup in lieu of Ryan Donato.

None of it worked.

Instead, the Wild struggled offensively like they have for most of this series, unable to solve Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who pitched a 27-save shutout seemingly without breaking much of a sweat.

“He’s a good goaltender,” Foligno said. “There’s going to be games where a goaltender is going have to steal a game, and I think today he did a pretty good job. It’s right back at them tomorrow.”

Both the Wild and the Canucks seemed content to feel each other out in the first period with not many scoring chances to go around.

That wasn’t the case in the second period, starting with when Burnsville native Brock Boeser scored the first goal for the Canucks with a spinning backhander in front of the net.

It was the second goal of the series for Boeser, who the Wild notably passed on in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft. They instead selected Joel Eriksson Ek, who hilariously had his stick upside down with a chance to tie the score in the second period.

While that cushion was more than enough for Markstrom to work with, Canucks winger Antoine Roussel put the game away for good with a breakaway goal early in the third period. Then, for good measure, superstar-in-the-making Elias Pettersson effortlessly hammered home the Canucks’ third and final goal in the closing minutes.

If only it were that easy for the Wild.

“I thought our 5-on-5 play has been exceptional,” Evason retorted. “We just aren’t finding the back of the net yet. We are all around it. If we keep doing what we’re doing, we believe that we’ll get an opportunity to break it open.”

As soon as the Wild returned to the locker room following Game 3, instead of belaboring the loss, Evason tried his best to shift the focus to what lies ahead in Game 4.

“We have an opportunity to tie the series,” he said. “That’s our thought process. That’s our mentality. That’s what we’re going to gear up to do.”

That should bring out the best in the Wild.

“I think we’re a good team when we play desperate,” Foligno said. “There’s not one guy in there that’s thinking about going home. We have a chance to even the series. That’s what we plan to do.”