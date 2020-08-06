The news that the University of St. Thomas was moving up to the NCAA Division I level in all sports in 2021 came on July 15. The CCCHA, which will have its first season in 2021-22, announced on July 29 that the Tommies will be the eighth team in its league.

So it has been a life changing month for people at St. Thomas.

St. Thomas men's head hockey coach Jeff Boeser, who has been involved in his program for more than 40 years, joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten to talk about the transition ahead. He also talks about his current team, playing for Bob Johnson on the 1976 USA national team, learning new recruiting rules, working for Terry Skrypek and more.



