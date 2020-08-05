ST. PAUL — For the first time in his NHL career, Wild star Kevin Fiala has become the focus of an opponent.

It’s a new feeling for Fiala, considering he mostly has gone unnoticed until now as a lesser-known talent.

No more. The Vancouver Canucks are doing everything they can in their postseason series against the Wild to make the 24-year-old winger from Switzerland as uncomfortable as possible. Whether it’s an onslaught of defenders in his face, or a few subtle crosscheck to his back, Fiala has sensed the extra attention.

“I kind of like it,” he said. “It draws the guys to me. Then I can make some plays. If they want to do that, they can keep doing it.”

Maybe the most promising thing for the Wild is it hasn’t slowed Fiala down in the slightest.

He scored a goal in Game 1 on Sunday and then added two more in Game 2 on Tuesday while remaining engaged in both ends.

The best-of-five-games series is tied 1-1. Game 3 in Edmonton begins at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6. It will be televised on FSN.

The downside of Fiala’s performance so far is that he did let his emotions get the best of him throughout Tuesday’s 4-3 loss, barking at the referees on multiple occasions.

“I agree on that,” he said. “I got a little frustrated. I’ve got take that away from me. I have to get focused on 60 minutes plus. It doesn’t matter what happens. Just stay off the refs and have the focus a little more.”

That’s something Wild coach Dean Evason wants to see cleaned up going forward. Especially from Fiala.

“Our focus wasn’t as good with the referees as it was in Game 1,” Evason said. “We talked about that after Game 1. It’s a lot easier to hold our cool and our composure when we’re leading. It’s obviously more difficult, and something we have to work at as a group, being down.

“There’s no sense even discussing things especially after calls have been made already,” the coach added. “You continually stress that. I think every coach in the world says to stay off the referees. We’re no different, and the more we do that, the better off we’re going to be focusing on our game.”

That’s important for Fiala because if he stays focused, he might be the best player in the series. He proved his worth late in the regular season, producing 14 goals and 12 assists in the 18 games leading up to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown in March.

“He’s a big player for us,” winger Luke Kunin said. “He’s our spark. We need him to have success. He’s been playing great. We just want him to keep doing what he’s doing.”

That’s the type of player Fiala wants to be night in and night out for the Wild. Not that he’s too concerned with his actual numbers.

“I don’t really care about that right now,” Fiala said. “I just care about the win, and we didn’t (in Game 2). We have to get the next game. As far as me, I just try to play like I can, and like I finished the season, and try to do my best.”