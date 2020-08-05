After doing pretty much everything right in Game 1 of the Western Conference qualifying series, the Wild simply couldn’t stay out of their own way in Game 2.

The result? A frustrating 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

That evened the best-of-five series at 1-1 and put the pressure firmly back on the Wild heading into the next couple of games.

Not that Zach Parise seemed too concerned.

“That’s how playoffs go,” Parise said. “You go from feeling great after Game 1 after a pretty complete game by us, feeling good with a day off, and all of the sudden come back (for Game 2) and now it’s 1-1. Those are the roller coasters of the playoffs. You have to turn the page and move on to the next game.”

To say there was no flow across the 60 minutes of play on this particular night would be a massive understatement. That said, the Wild only have themselves to blame for that.

They gifted the Canucks more than a half-dozen chances on the power play, and while their penalty kill held up for a good chunk of the contest, it proved to be too much to overcome down the stretch.

To make matters worse, the Wild went 0 for 6 on the power play themselves much to the chagrin of coach Dean Evason

“It was way too many penalties by us and our power play wasn’t very good,” Evason said. “We have to stay out of the penalty box.”

It was a rough start for the Wild as they fell behind on the first shift.

After being completely stymied by Alex Stalock throughout Game 1, the Canucks struck on their first shot of Game 2. It was an absolute snipe from winger Tanner Pearson that sailed over the left shoulder of Stalock a mere 24 seconds into the contest. It was the fastest goal ever allowed by the Wild to start a playoff game.

Luckily for Wild, not only did Stalock respond in a big way with a few crucial saves, Luke Kunin scored a shorthanded goal late in the first period to tie the game.

“That happens,” Evason said of the early deficit. “I thought we did a good job of not sagging at that point. It’s difficult obviously to go down. To tie it up there, I thought, ‘OK. We are going to be fine.'”

It turns out the Wild weren’t fine, though, as the Canucks seized control early in the second period with a goal from winger J.T. Miller. He gained control of the puck after a bad turnover by Alex Galchenyuk in the neutral zone and toe dragged around Matt Dumba before going top shelf to help his team regain the lead.

Burnsville native Brock Boeser increased the lead for the Canucks later in the second period by hammering home a bouncing puck on the doorstep. While the goal itself was no doubt sweet for Boeser, it had to be that much sweeter considering it came against the hometown team that passed on him during the 2015 NHL Draft.

That was more than enough goal support for Markstrom. He made a number of big saves in the third period and captain Bo Horvat netted a redirection on the power play to put the game away for good.

With the result already well in hand down the stretch, Kevin Fiala netted a pair of goals to make the score look respectable. That said, it was too little, too late for the Wild as they couldn’t complete the comeback.

“It showed that our group did not quit,” Evason said. “We were still trying to do the right things. We were competing off of those faceoffs to get the puck to the net. We will build off of everything we can possibly build off.”

There are certainly things to improve upon moving forward. Especially on special teams.

“We know they are going to call penalties on both ends,” Kunin said. “We have to capitalize when we get the power plays. We have to kill it and take the momentum away from them when they are on the power play. Then, like Zach was saying, 5 on 5 we have to get back to what makes us a good group, getting in there on the forecheck, getting those second guys and third guys in there and getting the pucks back.”

Will the Wild be able to make those corrections in Game 3? That remains to be seen.

“We are gearing up for Game 3 now. That’s it,” Evason said. “We let these game go. We are going to learn from this game and some of the things that we didn’t do and they did. As far as momentum and all that kind of stuff, it’s a game at a time and we are 1-1.”