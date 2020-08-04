ST. PAUL — It was clear in the days leading up to the postseason that not only was Wild captain Mikko Koivu living in the moment, he was doing so with a sense of joy not usually seen from the stoic veteran.

“It’s the veteran and the kid, eh?” Koivu said with a laugh during a recent Zoom call before slapping teammate Joel Eriksson Ek on the shoulder. “No big deal.”

While that lighthearted comment before Game 1 of the Western Conference qualifying series against the Vancouver Canucks might not seem like much, it spoke volumes to those who have been around Koivu over the course of his career.

Typically, on the eve of a playoff game, Koivu has been extra serious, rarely letting his guard down, even for a moment. He might not even talk to members of the media, and if he did, he would cuddle up next to a couple of cliches before ending the interview and heading home.

It was the complete opposite from Koivu we saw over the weekend when he was extremely open about his experience inside the NHL’s bubble in Edmonton, emphasizing how he’s trying to make the most of his time.

In the final year of his contract, the 37-year-old center, who has spent all 15 of his years in the NHL with the Wild, has to know he could be nearing the end of his illustrious career in the Twin Cities. He already has accepted a lesser role on the team, playing fewer minutes than ever before.

While there remains a possibility the Wild decide to re-sign Koivu after his contract expires, it will be interesting to see what he does if that doesn’t happen. He has said he has no interest in playing for another NHL team, leading some to believe that if he wants to continue playing he will do so by sailing off into the sunset in his native Finland.

Not that he’s thinking about his future. Not yet at least.

“It’s very important, not only individually, also as a team, to live in the moment,” Koivu said. “It’s not always easy by any means. Just trying to enjoy it. If we start looking too far ahead of ourselves, I don’t think that’s going to benefit us individually or as a team.”

As for Koivu’s overall demeanor, coach Dean Evason hasn’t seen much of change despite the fact this could be his last chance to chase a Stanley Cup.

“He lets nobody off the hook,” Evason said. “He plays the same way each and every day whether it’s practice or games. He’s a veteran guy that’s been through so many battles. We are going to lean on his leadership moving forward.”

That level of focus is something Eriksson Ek, a 23-year-old center from Sweden, has learned from Koivu over the past few year. He has seen firsthand the attention to detail it takes to succeed at the highest level.

“Just watching him and being around him every day has been huge for me,” Eriksson Ek. “You see how hard he works and try to follow his lead. He takes care of everybody on the team. It’s been really nice to have him, and I try to watch him every day to learn the small things.”

That answer feels fitting considering Eriksson Ek likely will be asked to fill a similar role to that of Koivu in the coming years.

For now, though, Koivu is still around, and nobody fills his role better than him.

“Just trying not to think about what comes after this, how it’s going to be, what’s going to happen,” Koivu said. “Just really trying to enjoy the ride, and I already have.”